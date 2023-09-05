Photo Release

September 5, 2023 On information-sharing: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses alarm over the detention of Mohammad Maca-Antal Said who was arrested last August 10 because of, as the senator has said, mistaken identity. During the plenary session Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Pimentel said 30 days in detention is too long for law enforcement agencies to verify and identify the real suspects. Reports showed Said was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) -International Airport Investigation Division (IAID) by virtue of a warrant of arrest for kidnapping with homicide. Bureau of Immigration personnel intercepted Said, who was bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after seeing the Interpol Red Notice. Sen. Robinhood Padilla, who delivered a privilege speech urging colleagues to take the cudgel for Said, the real Said had already been killed in a military operation. “You don’t need scientific proof to convince yourself that we have a wrong person,” Pimentel said. “Let us examine how they (law enforcement agencies) share information, what information they share, and how lacking is the information that they share,” Pimentel said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)