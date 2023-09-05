Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Angara defends ‘Tatak Pinoy’ Bill: BILL: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, defends Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2426 or the proposed “Tatak Pinoy” (Proudly Pinoy) Act during Tuesday’s plenary session, September 5, 2023. SBN 2426 seeks to create a multi-year strategy that would boost the capacity of local enterprises to offer globally competitive products, goods and services. During the period of interpellation, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asked about the functions of the “Tatak Pinoy” Council since its concepts seemed to overlap with other agencies. Angara said the Tatak Pinoy Council will defer to the existing council since the latter already has the headstart when it comes to programs. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)