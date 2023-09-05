Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Robin seeks justice for victim of mistaken identity: Sen. Robinhood Padilla cries justice for Mohammad Maca-Antal Said, who is a victim of mistaken identity. During Tuesday’s plenary session September 5, 2023, Padilla criticized the lack of a harmonized, integrated, and interconnected system of information sharing among law enforcement agencies that led to Tatay Mohammad's situation. “The case of mistaken identity is unreasonable, unjust and inhumane. This is no longer acceptable, especially at this time when technology and innovation are already available,” Padilla said in Filipino. “The most important point is to review our systems and policies for our law enforcement agencies to provide accurate information critical to arresting actual criminals,” he added. Padilla appealed to the Senate leadership to give justice to Said who, he said, remains detained. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)