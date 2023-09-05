Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Young Filipino bowlers lauded for bagging gold: Senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (3rd from right) and Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (4th from left) pose with the Keglers team who bagged two gold medals in the 21st Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. 87 congratulating and commending the young athletes for their feat in the international competition. Also in photo are Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Sens. Risa Hontiveros, Robin Padilla and Sonny Angara. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)