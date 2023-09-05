Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Hontiveros wants Immigration, PNP policies revisited: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros raises the need for the country's regulatory and law enforcement agencies to review their policies and the way they implement them in order to protect the public from abuse. Hontiveros made the call following Sen. Robinhood Padilla's privilege speech concerning the case of Mohammad Maca-Antal Said who was arrested last August 10 by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel and detained for several weeks due to a mistaken identity. Hontiveros noted that the case of Said is similar to the case of Jemboy Baltazar who was killed by policemen due to mistaken identity. “It is time for the BI and the Philippine National Police to revisit their policies and the way they implement them to prevent the abuse of our citizens' rights based on mistaken identity," Hontiveros said Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)