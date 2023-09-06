Photo Release

September 6, 2023 One great statesman of our race: Sen. Sonny Angara condoles with the family of the late television and radio broadcaster Mike Enriquez as he recognizes his great contribution in articulating the hopes, frustration, and fears of each and every Filipino. During Wednesday’s plenary session, September 6, 2023, Angara said Enriquez’s voice echoes as a constant reminder of creating a gentler, kinder society and a nation that is great and just. “Mike lives on in the journalists he had mentored, truth tellers he had inspired-- those will carry the torch that will cast a light on the truth, and not burn it so lies live and democracy dies in darkness,” Angara said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)