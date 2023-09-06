Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Talent, courage and passion: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. describes the late Miguel “Mike” Enriquez as a broadcast journalist with great talent, courage and passion for his profession. During Wednesday’s plenary session, September 6, 2023, Revilla, in his co-sponsorship speech, expressed his profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Enriquez. “Mr. Mike Enriquez is remembered for his great talent, courage and passion for his profession. His career spanning 54 years is a testament to this. Five decades of bravery and talent. The hallways of GMA 7 witnessed his immense dedication to broadcast journalism,” Revilla said. “His mission may have already come to an end, but his legacy will live on forever. It is not an exaggeration when we say that Philippine radio and television will not be the same with his passing,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)