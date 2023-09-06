Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Jinggoy tackles CHR, GCG proposed 2024 budgets: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the Senate Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations (GCG) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and its attached agency Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Under the National Expenditure Program submitted to Congress, the Department of Budget and Management allotted P210.8 million for GCG and P976.3 million for the CHR in 2024. “Today, we will begin our partnership for a more strengthened and robust exercise of your responsibilities for the ultimate benefit of our people,” Estrada said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)