Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Dignity and good reputation: Sen. Risa Hontiveros remembers the late Miguel “Mike” Enriquez as someone the people should really respect because of his dignity and good reputation as a broadcast journalist. During Wednesday’s plenary session, September 6, 2023, Hontiveros expressed her deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Enriquez whom she described as a man with a loud voice and strong personality. “I understood that Sir Mike is really a great journalist, a great person, full of dignity and someone you will really respect,” Hontiveros said in her co-sponsorship speech. Hontiveros, who also worked several years at the GMA Network News in 1990s, experienced and witnessed how Mr. Enriquez was loved by his co-workers and television audiences. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)