Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Iconic and legendary: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa extols the life and achievements of Miguel “Mike” Enriquez as an iconic and legendary broadcast journalist. During Wednesday’s plenary session, September 6, 2023, Dela Rosa expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, and colleagues of Mr. Enriquez. “Throughout all the manifestations and speeches we will hear today, we will see in volume the value Mike Enriquez shared with all Filipinos,” Dela Rosa said in his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 770. “His life reminded me of a quote from Calvin Coolidge: ‘No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.’ Mike never focused on the prize, he was always focused on what is right and true,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)