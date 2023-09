Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Villar condoles with Mike Enriquez's kin: Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses her sympathy for the family of late broadcaster Mike Enriquez during the plenary session on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Supporting the adoption of Resolution No. 88 honoring Enriquez, Villar said she prays for strength for his bereaved relatives, who are her fellow "Las Piñeros." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)