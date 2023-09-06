Photo Release

September 6, 2023 CHR must protect victim’s rights: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo wants the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to focus more on fighting for the rights of victims of various abuses and crimes rather than protecting the rights of suspects. During Wednesday’s hearing, September 6, 2023, on the proposed P976.3 million 2024 CHR budget and its attached agency (CHR-Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission), Tulfo underscored the importance of protecting the hapless victims rather than wasting the agency’s resources in fighting the rights of suspects. “Let other agencies, like Public Attorney’s Office, help the suspect,” Tulfo said, explaining that he is not discounting the rights of a suspect but the CHR should focus more in protecting and fighting for the rights of a victim. “From now on I want to hear from you that we are together in supporting the victims and not more on the rights of the suspects…Please monitor victims of abuses by the authorities, police, barangay officials and I’ll be with you and support you, particularly in the CHR’s budget,” Tulfo said. In response, Atty. Jacqueline Ann C. De Guia, CHR executive director, assured the committee that 90 percent of their clients belong to vulnerable sectors such as women, children, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and senior citizens. (Senate PRIB Photos)