Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Dividing the CHR pie: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva asks the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) how it allocates its budget based on the category of human rights – political, civil, religious, cultural, etc. During Wednesday’s hearing of the Finance Subcommittee O, September 6, 2023 on the proposed P976.3 million budget of the CHR and its attached agency for next year, Villanueva said allotting the budget of the agency based on sectors or categories of rights would ensure that a particular or every right is preserved. “May we know how much is the agency allotting in its budget for every category? I suppose you have some sort of categorizing your budget. For instance, civil rights, political rights, social rights, economic rights, our cultural rights. Do you have that?“ the majority leader asked. CHR executive director Jacqueline Ann C. De Guia told the panel that the CHR is allotting its budget according to the needs of the central office or regional offices, and according to programs and services of the agency – protection, promotion, policy and prevention. She said much of the budget is allotted on the protection of human rights. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)