Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Speaking the truth: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses her deep sympathies to the wife and relatives of the late television and radio broadcaster Mike Enriquez, saying the broadcaster is a well-loved personality who has touched many lives. During Wednesday’s plenary session, September 6, 2023, Legarda remembered her former media colleague as a man of integrity with impeccable work ethic. “He exhibited a sense of humility despite his booming voice and presence, despite his stature and he almost always spoke the truth,” Legarda said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)