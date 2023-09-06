Photo Release

September 6, 2023 The modern-day reformist: Sen. Robinhood Padilla says the late broadcaster Mike Enriquez could be considered a present-day reformist, like Jose Rizal and Marcelo H. Del Pilar who fearlessly fought to promote the welfare of the Filipino people. Padilla added Enriquez’s passing last August 29 coincided with Pinaglabanan Day in San Juan City - and came a day before August 30, National Press Freedom Day. “That's why it is an honor to pay tribute to the late Mike Enriquez, who fought for the welfare of the people,” Padilla said in Filipino Wednesday, September 6, 2023.. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)