Photo Release

September 6, 2023 JV sponsors local bills: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito sponsors two local bills during Wednesday’s plenary session, September 6, 2023. The first measure was House Bill No. 4844, creating Barangay Guinhalinan, Surigao Del Sur. House Bill No. 5819, on the other hand, sought to divide Barangay 176 also known as Barangay Bagong Silang in Caloocan City into six separate and independent barangays. “Mr. President, the barangays play an indispensable role in achieving national development… the passage of these measures will support our objectives to empower barangays and ultimately promote the welfare of our citizens,” Ejercito said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)