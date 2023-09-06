Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Pasok! Mike!: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his sorrow over the passing of Miguel “Mike” Castro Enriquez, veteran and multi-awarded broadcast journalist, who died at age 71 on August 29, 2023. Zubiri said Enriquez’ passing was a great loss to the nation and the millions of Filipinos who heard his radio program early in the morning and watched him on the news at night. “We truly mourn his passing… and as he approaches the gates of heaven, I could just hear the voice of God saying….Pasok! (enter) Mike Enriquez!” Zubiri said, referring to Enriquez’ popular line in television. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. 88 expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of Enriquez. The resolution was presented to the family Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Senate PRIB photo)