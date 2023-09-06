Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Basic Education Mental Health Bill approved on 2nd reading: Committee on Basic Education chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. 2200 or the proposed "Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act" during the plenary session on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The bill, which seeks to institutionalize an effective School-Based Mental Health Program in the Philippines, hurdled the upper chamber on second reading. (Senate PRIB Photos)