Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Pimentel helps fine-tune SBN 2243: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III introduces his amendments to Senate Bill No. 2243 (SBN 2243), which seeks to strengthen and revitalize the salt industry of the Philippines. Pimentel, during the period of amendments on SBN 2243, proposed a phrase that would help the artisanal salt industry flourish. “This amendment is an attempt to save the artisanal salt industry and help them prosper,” Pimentel said. Artisanal salt refers to unrefined salt, derived directly from a living sea or ocean, harvested through the process of cooking, smoking or solar evaporation. SBN 2243 was approved by the chamber on second reading Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)