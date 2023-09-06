Photo Release

September 6, 2023 Poe pays tribute to 'Sir Mike,' wife: Sen. Grace Poe takes the Senate floor Wednesday, September 6, 2023, to pay tribute to late broadcaster Mike Enriquez, as well as his bereaved wife, Lizabeth. Poe thanked Enriquez for his commitment to fairness and reporting the truth to the public. "As a journalist...you guard us to be more reponsible in our work, and that's what Mike Enriquez did," she said. Poe also commended Lizabeth for supporting her spouse's 54-year career. "Behind every great man is also a great woman," Poe said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)