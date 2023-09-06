Photo Release

September 6, 2023 A beacon of hope: Sen. Pia Cayetano extends her heartfelt condolences to the family of Miguel “Mike” Castro Enriquez, a veteran and multi-awarded broadcast journalist, who died at age 71 on August 29, 2023. Cayetano said Enriquez stood as a beacon of hope for very young and new politicians like her because “he was very professional and kind.” She said social media was not as active as it is today when she was a new politician so people watched and listened the news on talk shows, radio and television. She said Enriquez was always respectful and always professional that people would want their children to listen to him. “He is a great loss to the country. I always want the people to know that this person had an impact in the lives of many, not just media personalities but politicians like us, and that includes myself and my brother, Alan Cayetano. So, condolences to the family,” Cayetano added. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. 88 Wednesday, September 6, 2023, expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on Enriquez’ death. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)