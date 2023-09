Photo Release

September 7, 2023 Should tertiary education be free? Pia weighs in: Senator Pia S. Cayetano finds merit in the contending positions of finance Secretary Ben Diokno and CHEd Chair Prospero De Vera in the free tertiary education debate. But the senator is of the position that the government needs to identify and support priority courses that would help spur the country's economic and social growth. (FILE PHOTO)