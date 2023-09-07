Photo Release



50th Commencement Exercises of Cavite State University - CCAT Rosario Campus: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, underscored the significance of education as a gateway to a brighter future during the 50th Commencement Exercises of Cavite State University - CCAT Rosario Campus on Tuesday, September 5.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by other officials, such as Rosario Vice Mayor Bamm Gonzales and General Trias Mayor Jonjon Ferrer, among others.