Photo Release

September 7, 2023 A small token of appreciation: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada receives a token of appreciation from Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. (right) and his wife Melody (left) for hosting a fellowship dinner on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Camp Aguinaldo. Estrada sponsored the celebratory event for Brawner following the latter’s confirmation by the bicameral Commission on Appointments (CA) as the 60th Chief of Staff of the country’s military forces. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)