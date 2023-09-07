Photo Release

September 7, 2023 The Nelson Mandela Rules: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, presiding over the continuation of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing Thursday, September 7, 2023 on the discovery of a mass grave at the New Bilibid Prisons, grills correction officials on the escape of Michael Cataroja and other issues inside the penal colony. Tolentino asked Angelina Bautista, deputy director of the Bureau of Corrections, about her laxity in dealing with persons deprived of liberty, even to the point of joining a “disco” inside the penitentiary. Bautista denied the reports, saying she just participated in a boodle fight during the birthday celebration of the over-all commander of Batang City Jail. She said this is in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules which are “based on an obligation to treat all prisoners with respect for their inherent dignity and value as human beings, and to prohibit torture and other forms of ill-treatment.” Tolentino also grilled prison guards on the escape of Cataroja. Cataroja, who evaded prison guards at the maximum security compound by crawling under the garbage truck, claimed there was no convex mirror nor sniffing dogs to check the truck, contradicting the statements of the prison guards. Tolentino, appearing to agree with Cataroja, said: “The committee notes that during a polygraph test (by the National Bureau of Investigation), Mr. Cataroja passed the said test.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)