Photo Release



Senator Koko Pimentel was conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from PLM: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III was conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM), during the 55th Commencement Exercises this morning, September 7, 2023.

In complete academic regalia, he accepted the degree and delivered his keynote speech to the Graduating Class of 2023.

Congratulations, Senator Koko Pimentel!