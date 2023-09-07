Photo Release

September 7, 2023 A legend in broadcasting: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva describes the late Mike Enriquez as an iconic and a legend in broadcasting industry. In his sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 774, which he authored, expressing sympathy and condolences on the death of the veteran broadcast journalist, Villanueva said Enriquez dedicated 54 years of his life in the service of the Filipino audience through his work as a journalist and as a broadcaster. “More than five decades of a distinguished and stellar career is one great and exceptional feat... He was, by all accounts, iconic,” he said. “Today, we not only express our profound sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family, his wife Mrs. Lizabeth ‘Tita Baby’ Yumping-Enriquez, his friends, and the entire GMA Network family, but also we celebrate the life of Mike Enriquez that was well-lived, full of passion, and an inspiration to the legions of young journalists. His journey as a broadcaster is a lesson of credibility, masterful broadcasting, and passion for the truth,” Villanueva said during the plenary session Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)