Photo Release

September 7, 2023 Empower commander of the guards at Bilibid: Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday, September 7, 2023 seeks guidelines that would make sure the commander of the guards in the national penitentiary will have sufficient personnel and authority to prevent another escape from the New Bilibid Prisons. Padilla, during the public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, stressed this after inmate Michael Catarroja said he managed to escape because there was no keeper in the grounds. "We need guidelines to make sure the commander of the guards is capable of fulfilling his or her duty. This is not the time for finger-pointing," Padilla said in Filipino, even as he reiterated his call to ensure the rights of PDLs are respected, in accordance with the Nelson Mandela Rules of the United Nations. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)