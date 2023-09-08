Photo Release

September 8, 2023 Jinggoy’s alien regulation employment bill has FFCCCII’s backing: Officials of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) express gratitude to Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada in his efforts to amend the Labor Code to enhance the regulation of employment of foreign nationals by requiring them to secure a working permit from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and raising penalties for violators. In a meeting with Estrada at the Senate last Tuesday, September 5, 2023, FFCCII officers pledged support to the senator’s filed Senate Bill No. 804. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)