Photo Release

September 8, 2023 US-ASEAN Business Council courtesy call: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada receives the members of the United States-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in a courtesy call on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Senate. The USABC recently brought to the Philippines an Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Industry delegation to demonstrate the US private sector’s commitment to serve as a trusted partner and resource in advancing the government’s security and technology needs. Estrada is the current Senate Committee on National Defense and Security Chairperson. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)