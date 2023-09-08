Photo Release

September 8, 2023 Rid NIA of corrupt people: Sen. Raffy Tulfo calls on acting Administrator of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Eduardo Guillen to carry out his responsibilities effectively by removing corrupt individuals from the agency. During the Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed budget of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Friday, September 8, 2023, Tulfo pointed out that corruption is still prevalent within the agency, noting that the suspension orders issued to some of its officials are indicative of existing irregularities. “Do your job well. Get rid of these people engaged in corruption in your agency,” Tulfo said. In response, Guillen assured the committee that he would do everything within his power to address the agency's issues for the benefit of the farmers. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)