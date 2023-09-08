Photo Release

September 8, 2023 Villar leads hearing on NIA, PCA budgets: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar presides over the hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed budgets of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the Philippine Coconut Authority Friday, September 8, 2023. Under the National Expenditure Program, NIA’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is P41.2 billion. At the start of the hearing, Villar reminded NIA officials to separate allocation for personnel services and overhead from project expenditure in their report, stressing that personnel and overhead expenses should not go beyond 55 percent of the entire budget. “In studying the budget of NIA for 2024, we have to look back at the accomplishment in 2022 and the partial accomplishment in 2023 so we will have a comparable figure for our 2024 budget,” Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)