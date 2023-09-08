Photo Release

September 8, 2023 ﻿Jinggoy distributes AICS to 1,000 Baguio City beneficiaries: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada distributes Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to 1,000 students and indigent patients in Baguio City on Friday, September 8, 2023. Also present at the event held at the Baguio City Convention Center were Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (left) and DSWD representatives. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)