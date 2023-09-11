Photo Release

September 11, 2023 Uphold traditional clothing, enhance halal industry: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs hearing to discuss Senate Bill No. 2406 or the National Day for Awareness of Religious and Traditional Garments and Attire, and Senate Resolution No. 743, or the Plight of Muslim Community in the Observance of Their Dietary Principles. During Monday’s hearing September 11, 2023, Padilla said the Philippine history is not only written in books and documents, but it is also woven into clothing. “If we want to emphasize the preservation of our national identity and the unique culture and tradition of 110 groups of Indigenous Peoples (IPs), consisting of 14 to 17 million Filipinos, it is an important step to designate a day to recognize our traditional and religious clothing,” Padilla said in Filipino. For SRN 743, Padilla said the committee will focus on the importance of developing the Halal Industry to avoid incidents contrary and disadvantageous to Muslims. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)