Photo Release

September 11, 2023 DMW regional offices, staffing: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva inquires about the establishment and staffing of regional offices of the Department of Migrant Workers, which he said, is the “meat” of the department upon its creation in February last year. Villanueva said that while the agency is in its first year of existence only, 60.9 percent of its manpower remains unfilled for 2023. He said that out of the 2,245 authorized positions, 1,368 remained unfilled. “We wanted to find out the challenges you are encountering, and how do you plan to address this staffing summary?” Villanueva asked. Usec. Ma. Anthonette Velasco-Allones agreed with the statement of Villanueva. She said that when the agency announced the recruitment vacancies in March, it received 16,000 applications and hope to complete the deliberation by the end of November. Allones also said they have already established offices in all 16 regions of the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)