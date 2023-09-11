Photo Release

September 11, 2023 Involve culture experts in crafting PH textbooks: Sen. Nancy Binay calls for convergence among education and cultural agencies of the government in the approval and publication of textbooks used in schools. During the Finance Subcommittee D's budget hearing Monday, September 11, 2023, Binay raised the viral issue on the errors found in Department of Education (DepEd) textbooks. She learned that the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the Commission on the Filipino Language, the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts, and other cultural agencies are not permanent members of the DepEd's technical panels working on the guidelines, content and production of textbooks and other learning resources. "Maybe the Bureau of Learning Resources [of the DepEd] should be consulting you because you, technically, have the expertise on the matter," Binay told the agencies in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)