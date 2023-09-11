Photo Release

September 11, 2023 Schools of living traditions: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda urges officials of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to allot a substantial amount for the Schools of Living Traditions (SLTs) in their budget. She said Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte asked for her help for the SLTs in Davao City during the budget hearing of the DepEd last week. “How many SLTs are there on record? Based on research and historical data we have in the country, where are they located? And in the past years we have helped the SLTs, because there is an SLT program that is funded every year, how many have been helped already?” Legarda asked during the Finance Subcommittee D hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the NCCA Monday, September 11, 2023. She encouraged the NCCA to submit an Arts and Culture development plan to ensure the continuity of the SLT program and to “know where we are going.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)