Photo Release

September 11, 2023 Proposed 2024 budgets of PhilPost, PHILSA, CFO: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during Monday’s hearing of the Finance Subcommittee L September 11, 2023, presides over the proposed 2024 budgets of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost), Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) and Philippine Space Agency (PHILSA). Tolentino told heads of agencies to underscore the highlights of their budget preparation and “justify the need for new appropriations that you have stated in all these documents.” During presentations, acting Postmaster General Luis Carlos said PhilPost is requesting P546 million subsidy from the national government for next year. Carlos said the agency, without government subsidy, will always be on the losing end because of the franking privilege given to the three branches of government. The panel also heard the proposed P162.71 million budget of the CFO and the proposed 2024 PHILSA budget amounting to P1.64 billion. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)