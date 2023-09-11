Photo Release

September 11, 2023 Data privacy of taxpayers guaranteed: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. introduces a new provision to Senate Bill No. 2224 otherwise known as the Ease of Paying Taxes Act during the measure's period of amendment Monday, September 11, 2023. Revilla’s amendment seeks to ensure that the data privacy of taxpayers is protected. “The data and information they surrender to the state as they comply with their obligations as tax payers must be protected against abuse and exploitation. As they do their share as partners of the state through the payment of taxes that fuel government services, we must also afford them ample protection and assurance that their rights are not transgressed,” Revilla explained. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)