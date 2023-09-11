Photo Release

September 11, 2023 DepEd should prioritize school-based mental health program: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros believes that prioritizing the mainstreaming of a school-based mental health program could contribute not only to the physical but also the psychological safety of the country's learning environment. In her manifestation after the chamber approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2200 (SBN 2200), also known as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-being Promotion Act, Hontiveros stated that a school-based mental health program should be given funding priority instead of “counter-productive and redundant” surveillance activities in schools. “I do hope that our education authorities will be up to the challenge of institutionalizing and sustaining mental health programs in our schools,” Hontiveros said on Monday, September 11, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)