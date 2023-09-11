Photo Release

September 11, 2023 NTC officials give update on roaming text greeting in Pag-asa Island: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada receives a briefing Monday, September 11, 2023, from National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) officials on the roaming text welcoming to China those setting foot in Pag-asa Island which is some 480 kilometers from Puerto Princesa City in Palawan. Estrada brought to the attention of the NTC the matter following a visit to Pag-asa Island on May 18, 2023. NTC officials in the photo are (left to right) Regulation Branch Dir. Imelda R. Walcien, Deputy Commissioner Atty. Jon Paulo Salvahan and Commissioner Atty. Ella Blanca Lopez. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)