Photo Release

September 11, 2023 Smugglers to face stiffer penalties: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2432 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act Monday, September 11, 2023. The bill seeks to define and propose stiffer penalties for agriculture economic sabotage to include smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and cartel. Once enacted into law, Villar said the measure would repeal the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 or Republic Act No. 10845. She said the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act could be considered as “a failure” at the hands of the Bureau of Customs since no conviction was pursued over the last seven years. Villar said the Philippines loses at least P200 billion in revenues annually due to smuggling. “Smuggling is one of the reasons why many of our farmers continue to live in poverty. The illegal entry of agricultural products threatens their livelihood and the welfare of two-thirds of our population who depend on agriculture,” Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)