Photo Release

September 12, 2023 Legarda seeks Antique airport construction update: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda asks officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on the timeline of the construction of the Antique Airport as she expresses her disappointment over the project’s delay. During Tuesday’s hearing on the 2024 budget of the Department of Transportation and its attached agencies September 12, 2023, Legarda told resource persons led by Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista that they couldn’t blame the pandemic as the primary reason behind the construction delay of the Antique Airport because the project started years before the pandemic. “Why did it take the (construction of) Antique Airport five years (to complete)? Before the pandemic, they already bid it to a contractor who never showed up… We are waiting forever. This is the same problem with Bukidnon and other areas… People are awaiting it and I don’t want to be blamed for something that I know nothing about,” Legarda, who is the former governor of Antique, said. Responding to Legarda’s inquiry, CAAP Director General Manuel Tamayo said the Antique Airport is already 75.78 percent completed and they target to finish the project by December 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal /Senate PRIB)