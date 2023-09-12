Photo Release

September 12, 2023 Reforms in the railway sector: With the big chunk of its budget going to the railway sector, Sen. Win Gatchalian asks Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista on the reforms he intends to undertake to improve the department’s spending. During Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Transportation and its attached agencies September 12, 2023, Gatchalian said the railway sector always has underutilized its funds and that this issue has always been raised during annual budget deliberations. To illustrate his point, Gatchalian pointed out that in 2022, the disbursement rate of the railway sector was only 11 percent. “I asked this last year when the Secretary was still new in the office. Now that the Secretary has full knowledge and control of the Department, what reforms are you undertaking to improve spending, particularly in the railway sector?” Gatchalian asked. Bautista said the department is now closely working with all the contractors to ensure that they are paid on time and he meets with them quarterly to evaluate their performance and be able to know the problems and issues affecting their performance. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)