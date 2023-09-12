Photo Release

September 12, 2023 Senate President Zubiri and Thai Ambassador explore future collaboration: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri received His Excellency Tull Traisorat, Ambassador of Thailand to the Philippines, at the Senate Ceremonial Hall on 11 September 2023 and congratulated Thailand for electing a new Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin. Both sides showed enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation, especially in agriculture, tourism and inter-parliamentary ties thru the newly-established Philippine-Thailand Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Philippine Senate. They also discussed possible cultural activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2024. The Senate President then extended a cordial invitation for Thailand to participate in the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in November where Ambassador Traisorat gave his assurances that a high-level Thai Delegation would be attending. Senate President Zubiri also expressed his hope for arnis to be featured in the 2025 SEA Games which Thailand is hosting to which Ambassador Traisorat responded positively and promised to convey the Senate President’s request to the Thai government. (Senate OIRP/ Bibo Nueva España, PRIB)