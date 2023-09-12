Photo Release

September 12, 2023 PBBM, Villar grace the presentation of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act IRR: Senate Agriculture Committee chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. witnesses the presentation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No.11953 or New Agrarian Emancipation Act . The law which was authored by Viilar will free a total of 610,054 farmers and Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) from paying their loans arising from the award to them of agricultural lands under the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program. Villar expressed her gratitude to President Marcos and DAR Sec. Conrado Estrella who led the crafting of the IRR. Also in the photo are House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Sen. Imee Marcos, Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Ifugao Representative Solomon Chungalao House Committee on Agrarian Reform.

PBBM, Villar dumalo presentation ng the New Agrarian Emancipation Act IRR: Sinaksihan ni Senate Agriculture Committee chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. ang presentation kay President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng Republic Act No.11953 o ang New Agrarian Emancipation Act . sa ilalim ng bagong batas na inakda ni Villar, wala nang babayarang utang ang 610,054 magsasaka at Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) sa ibinigay sa kanilang lupa sa ilalim ng Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program ng pamahalaan. Pinasalamatan ni Villar sina President Marcos at DAR Sec. Conrado Estrella na nanguna sa paggwa ng who IRR. Nasa larawan din sina House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Sen. Imee Marcos, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Ifugao Representative Solomon Chungalao House Committee on Agrarian Reform.