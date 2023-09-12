Photo Release

September 12, 2023 One and united in supporting PCG budget: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri assures officials of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) that the senators, no matter their political affiliation, are “one and united” in their decision to increase the PCG’s funds in the coming budget hearing. “We are one and united in increasing your funds whether it is confidential, intelligence funds or funding to give you proper equipment for your needs in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and protection all over our country,” Zubiri said. He added that the Senate is planning to fund facilities in the Kalayaan island so it could build birthing centers, repair its classrooms and other facilities that the island would need. “We want our people in the Kalayaan island to feel that they are part of the Republic of the Philippines. We want to make the people in the WPS feel that they belong to the Philippines and I am here to give my 1,000 percent support together with my colleagues,” Zubiri said Tuesday, September 12, 2023, during the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation hearing on the WPS situation amid reported Chinese bullying. (Senate PRIB Photos)