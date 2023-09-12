Photo Release

September 12, 2023 No more glitches?: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks for an update on the technical glitches in the air traffic management system at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last January. During the Finance Subcommittee K hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Ejercito asked whether the uninterrupted power supply (UPS), the automatic voltage regulator (AVR), the ultimate fall back system (UFS), the Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system, and others are working well. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said "the UPS has been upgraded, the AVRs are working well, there are new batteries for the UFS and the power system has been redesigned to have a back up power supply." Tamayo said the purchase for the UFS is undergoing negotiation and that they are still waiting for the supplier of the CNS/ATM. “That’s good news. We can be assured that no glitches like the January incident would happen anymore because that would really affect the economy a lot,” the committee vice chairperson said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)