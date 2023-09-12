Photo Release

September 12, 2023 Refining the Internet Transactions Act: Sen. Mark Villar introduces individual amendments to Senate Bill No. 1846 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2022 as he expresses his gratitude to several senators and Senate offices that helped his committee improve the landmark bill. During Tuesday’s plenary session September 12, 2023, Villar thanked his colleagues who guided him in the organization of the bill, particularly in providing clarity to the definition of terms, the improvement of the language of the bill, the functions of the E-Commerce Bureau, and for ensuring the balance on the protection of both online consumers and online merchants, among other things. “Let me take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the offices that helped us refine this landmark bill,” Villar said. “With valuable comments on the standards of powers to be given to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on the coverage of this Act and the composition and functions of the E-Commerce Bureau,” he added. (Senate PRIB photos)