Photo Release

September 12, 2023 On airline passengers’ Bill of Rights: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva takes up the cudgel for thousands of passengers who fell victims to poor service of airline companies and abusive airport personnel. Villanueva, during the Finance Subcommittee K hearing on the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies Tuesday, September 12, 2023, asked transport officials the number of complaints – delayed flights, missing baggage, offloading or other issues – they received from airline passengers. “May we know what we are doing to address this? Do we have a mechanism to detect this?” the majority leader asked. Carmelo Arcilla, executive director of the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), said airline personnel are required to address the issues of the passengers “on the spot.” If the complaints could not be addressed by the airline personnel, he said they have help desks in 33 airports with commercial operations. Arcilla said from January to August of this year, they received 1,790 complaints that vary depending on the prevailing conditions of air travels.(Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)